Writers wanted for public art project in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Just Buffalo Literacy Center is looking for writers to participate in a public art project.

Any Western New Yorker, of any age, can submit a short piece of poetry or prose on "the power of words to move you" for an upcoming public art project that Just Buffalo is collaborating with the NFTA on.

“Just Buffalo’s public art projects create opportunities to discover and connect with literature in unexpected ways,” said Barbara Cole, Just Buffalo’s Artistic Director in a release. “After a year marked by stillness and isolation, the idea of words traveling—from bus stop to bus stop, from writer to reader—and offering moments of connection for Western New Yorkers out in the world again feels particularly exciting.”