Wounded Rochester officer in 'good condition,' gunman on run

Police said the shooter fled on foot and no arrests have been made.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester, New York police officer shot Tuesday while responding to an attempted burglary is alert and able to speak to doctors.

Police said the officer was wounded in the upper body around 8 a.m. outside a home on Hague Street on the west side of the city. He was taken by another officer to Strong Memorial Hospital.

