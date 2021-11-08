World's Longest Basketball Game ends with Guinness world record

Not only did the 23 players break the record, they also raised more than $60,000 for mental health charities across Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The World's Longest Basketball Game is now done.

2 On Your Side first brought you this story Friday, when the group started the game. Now five days alter, a Guinness world record has been set.

A total of 23 players were on the court, 24 hours a day.

What surprised Ariana Revelas, the director of media operations, most about this?

"The resilience of the players, they're awesome," she said. "Their spirit is unbelievable. They're walking over a marathon a day, and they're burning about 4,000 calories a day as well, so they are just so strong, and so proud of them. And it's been wonderful to see what they can do."