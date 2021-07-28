World's Largest Disco back in person for 2021

The wildly popular dance party returns to the Buffalo Convention Center on November 27, but with a reduced capacity of 5,000 guests.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to shake your booty with the announcement that the World's Largest Disco will return to an in-person event for 2021.

The annual Thanksgiving weekend dance party went virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event is back at the Buffalo Convention Center on Saturday, November 27, but with a reduced capacity of 5,000 guests.

The Disco will work closely with the Erie County and New York State Health departments to monitor for current health guidelines at the time. Those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated will be able to attend.