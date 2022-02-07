World War II veteran honored during American Legion baseball game

DEPEW, N.Y. — A World War II veteran, Dr. John Long, was honored during an American Legion baseball game on Saturday.
A Buffalo native, Dr. Long long grew up playing baseball in local parks and the American Legion summer baseball league.
At the game on Saturday, he said it's an honor to see a new generation playing on the same fields that he did.
"I wanted to be here with these ball players and be able to chat with them, which I did," Dr. Long said. "I want to be able to tell them they can be anything they want to be. This is the greatest country in the world, America, and they've got all the greatest opportunities that any young person could have."
Dr. Long says his favorite memory is playing on the East High School team in the 1930s against its biggest rival, South Park.