OLV Friends of Father Baker reception honors World-renowned human resettlement champion

On Friday, Sister Norma Pimentel was honored for her advocate work for refugees along the U.S.-Mexico border.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A world World-renowned Human Resettlement Champion was honored at the annual OLV Friends of Father Baker Reception tonight.

Sister Norma Pimentel, also known as the Pope's favorite nun, was honored by OLV for her work as a leading advocate for refugees along the U.S.-Mexican border. Sister Norma was born to Mexican immigrants and was raised in Texas.

Sister Norma set up the humanitarian respite center along the border at McAllen, Texas, which has provided shelter, food, and water to more than 100,000 refugees since 2014 to people arriving in the Rio Grande Valley. She raised funds to build a permanent home for the Humanitarian Respite Center.

"She embodies the legacy of father Baker, and tonight's event is called the Friends of father Baker. And Father Baker always wanted to reach out to every person that was placed in his life, to lift them up and get them human dignity. And what Sister Norma does at the border between Mexico and United States is exactly what father Baker would do, is to reach out to these people who are in so much in need, and to give them a better way of life," Rev. David Lipuma said.