World Central Kitchen and volunteers help feed Buffalo's East Side community, first responders

The nonprofit is often first on the front lines to feed communities following natural disasters and other times of crisis.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A block away from the scene of Saturday's horrific mass shooting is a symbol of hope and help during a time where many feel helpless.

World Central Kitchen volunteers started mobilizing the day after the shooting, and by Tuesday, they were set up on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and East Utica Street handing out hot meals, snacks, drinks, and fresh produce to people in the community.

The nonprofit says the giveaways are about so much more than just food. It's about making a connection and helping to build up a community that is broken. Their offerings are simple during a time that's anything but.

"Food is a social aspect. This grocery store was a social area for this neighborhood. Our table turned quickly from a tears moment to laughter and people here all day, hugging their friends, laughing, being with family. It's been this heartwarming experience where this grief and sorrow have turned into these amazing moments of embracing the community," World Central Kitchen volunteer Tyler Sodoma said.

World Central Kitchen helps feed communities during times of need and crisis — after natural disasters, during the pandemic, in times of war, and in this case, when the only grocery store in a food desert is shuttered indefinitely.

"This neighborhood, there are not many food options, so World Central Kitchen activated, and we quickly got here. Put our boots on the ground and found out where the need can be met," Sodoma said.

Sodoma said the response has been amazing, from the outpouring of donations to people walking up ready to help.

"The Buffalo community has been more than amazing. Everyone that has come out has been a volunteer. They want to put their hands on whatever they can. They want to donate. They want to put up a tent. Take out the garbage. They are happy to do whatever," Sodoma said.

World Central Kitchen fundraises so they can buy food if they need to, but so far, they haven't had to here in Buffalo. Local businesses, restaurants, and chefs have been coming forward with donations.

"We are shocked to see this in the best way possible. We've offered our services as normal, and we've gotten responses like 'There is no cost. We are happy to donate. Tell us where and when and how,' " Sodoma said.