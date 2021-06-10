'Works, from Home' public art mural installed on Chippewa Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new public art mural has been installed on Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo.
The 'Works, from Home' project includes works from 16 different artists.
Last year, the Albright-Knox's Public Art Initiative asked 16 local artists to respond to the initial lockdown requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic to help build community spirit.
The art gallery sent the artists materials to use at their home studios to create the 16-piece collaborative mural. It is located at 43 Chippewa Street.
“When thinking about the collection of the Albright-Knox, we’re reminded that many of the museum’s cherished artworks were created in times of turmoil, upheaval, or challenge,” said Aaron Ott, Curator of Public Art. “Artists often have an uncanny ability to channel an era, a cultural zeitgeist, and visionary truths in times like these. Many artists have found such times of turbulence catalysts to their artistic practice. In response to COVID-19, we hope to continue this creative tradition and use our own resources to help local artists produce timely work.”
The artists who participated in the mural include Obsidian Bellis, Julia Bottoms, Tricia Butski, Fotini Galanes, Jay P Hawkins, Ashley Johnson, Jon Mirro, MJ Myers, Sarah Myers, Karle Norman, Omniprism, Chris Piontkowski, Jennifer Ryan, Jason Seeley, Rachel Shelton, and Adam Weekley.
