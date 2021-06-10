'Works, from Home' public art mural installed on Chippewa Street

“When thinking about the collection of the Albright-Knox, we’re reminded that many of the museum’s cherished artworks were created in times of turmoil, upheaval, or challenge,” said Aaron Ott, Curator of Public Art. “Artists often have an uncanny ability to channel an era, a cultural zeitgeist, and visionary truths in times like these. Many artists have found such times of turbulence catalysts to their artistic practice. In response to COVID-19, we hope to continue this creative tradition and use our own resources to help local artists produce timely work.”