Work zone cameras now in effect in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers beware. Big Brother is watching, or in this case, the New York State Department of Transportation.

The DOT turned on cameras today in various construction zones, hoping to slow down people who ignore the speed limit. DOT and the Throughway Authority have been warning drivers for several weeks about the new speed cameras. So speeders, be warned, you're now on candid camera.

The new effort is called the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program, and it was signed into law in 2021. The purpose of AWZSE is to enforce safety within work zones. According to the New York State DOT, 378 work zone crashes happened in 2021.

"They're not going to be permanently in one work zone. There's always going to be a warning that this technology is in effect. So again, the purpose isn't to generate revenue; the purpose is to keep lives safe," says Susan Surdej, region PIO for the DOT.

Three cameras will be rotated between five locations in Western New York. Drivers can tell when there's a camera just ahead. Orange and white signs with a camera logo are posted just before the work zone, along with speed limit signs. One is on the 400 between Maple and Girdle Roads. Another is on the 400 at Transit Road Interchange.

One driver says, "My concern would be, what if my son borrows my truck and gets a speeding ticket? Who's going to pay for it, and how do I explain that to the bureaucracy?"

The following is a list of zones with cameras and what days they will be:

5/15/2023 5/19/2023 Region 5 NY 400 Between Maple Road and Girdle Road Erie

5/15/2023 5/17/2023 Region 5 NY 400 at Transit Road Interchange Erie

5/18/2023 5/19/2023 Region 5 NY 5 at Union Ship Canal Bridge Erie

5/20/2023 5/20/2023 Region 5 NY 33 WB from I-90 to Bailey Avenue Erie

5/21/2023 5/21/2023 Region 5 NY 33 WB from I-90 to William Gaiter Parkway Erie

For a full list click here.

For first-time offenders, you will get a warning in the mail. After that, the first ticket will cost $50. The second is $75. Three or more will cost you $100.

Violations can be disputed by drivers for stated regions. Points will not be assessed against your driver's license, nor will information be sent to the insurance companies.