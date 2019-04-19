TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Work got underway Wednesday night to dismantle the footbridge over Sheridan Drive between Delaware Road and Colvin Boulevard.

Work to take apart the span will take place only during the evening hours. Contractors are expected to complete the project in about two days, weather permitting.

Contractors told Town of Tonawanda Police Thursday there will be no need to close Sheridan Dr. any more while the rest of the work is completed.

Police say sidewalks in the area will be closed from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The bridge was closed back in 2016 when it was deemed unsafe for pedestrians.