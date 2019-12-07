BUFFALO, N.Y. — Work will begin soon to fix broken poles and railings on a section of Bird Island Pier that is currently closed to the public.

Michael Finn, the Buffalo Department of Public Works commissioner, said the city is working out a contract with BIDCO Marine Group, which came in with the lowest bid to do the repairs.

The company specializes in marine construction work. The estimated cost of repairs is $75,000. The money was just made available in this year's city budget.

Work should begin in a couple of weeks, and it will take six to eight weeks to complete. The goal is to have the repairs done before the end of the 2019 construction season.

Normally the DPW can make simple, annual repairs, but there was extensive damage done by large chunks of ice that went over the ice boom last winter. It tangled wire railings and ripped steel posts from the concrete.

"The railing system got pretty well mangled by the ice that floated over the pier during the winter. What crews will be doing is repairing the steel," Finn said.

"They're going to start by untangling what's there, and then doing the necessary repairs to anchor those posts back into the concrete, then string new railing through the posts."

City crews say this is some of the worst damage they've seen in the past 20 years.

The damaged section is blocked off with a fence and barbed wire, and there's a sign posted letting people know that section is dangerous and closed off.

Some people have been going around the fencing to fish or walk along the pier, which is dangerous because of all of the debris.

The section of Bird Island Pier from Broderick Park to the Peace Bridge is open. It's closed beyond the bridge.

