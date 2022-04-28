Work continues in effort to save The Sullivans

Dozens of artifacts have also been recovered, and crews continue to pump out water. Leaders with the Naval Park say they hope to finish test pumping by Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More work is underway to save The Sullivans.

It has been more than two weeks since the historic ship started taking on water. Since then, crews at the Buffalo Naval Park have been doing everything they can to secure it.

2 On Your Side spotted crews out working Wednesday evening, using different machines. Dive teams have also been on site, going underwater to patch more than 30 holes in the ship.

Dozens of artifacts have also been recovered, and crews continue to pump out water, but they are still completing some tests to see if that water is actually gone for good.

Leaders with the Naval Park say they hope to finish test pumping by Friday.