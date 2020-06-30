Work completed on four mile stretch of NYS Thruway that runs through Seneca Nation territory

Thruway Authority says nearly $21 million project finished ahead of schedule and speed limit can now return to 65 mph.

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — After years of controversy and complaints about a dangerous stretch of the New York State Thruway that runs through the Seneca Nation, work to repair and rebuild that four mile stretch is finally complete.

The New York State Thruway Authority said the nearly $21 million dollar project was completed ahead of schedule and on budget.

“Our focus from the start was to provide a safe and reliable roadway that the millions of drivers that travel this section each year deserve, and I am proud to announce that we have delivered on that promise weeks earlier than planned,” said Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll. “We thank the Seneca Nation for their partnership and for working with us as we completed this project which utilized Nation employees and equipment.”