Work completed on four mile stretch of NYS Thruway that runs through Seneca Nation territory

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — After years of controversy and complaints about a dangerous stretch of the New York State Thruway that runs through the Seneca Nation, work to repair and rebuild that four mile stretch is finally complete.
The New York State Thruway Authority said the nearly $21 million dollar project was completed ahead of schedule and on budget.
“Our focus from the start was to provide a safe and reliable roadway that the millions of drivers that travel this section each year deserve, and I am proud to announce that we have delivered on that promise weeks earlier than planned,” said Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll. “We thank the Seneca Nation for their partnership and for working with us as we completed this project which utilized Nation employees and equipment.”
Work started in the fall of 2019 on the I-90 between Exit 57A (Eden-Angola) and Exit 58 (Silver Creek). Now that the project is done, the speed limit in both directions between the two exits has been returned to 65 MPH.