Woodridge Avenue homes in Cheektowaga flooded with sewage

According to city officials, at least a dozen homes were impacted on Thursday morning.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Neighbors who live on Woodridge Avenue in Cheektowaga are cleaning up their basements after water and sewage flooded their basements early Thursday morning.

Joseph Zdrojewski's basement was filled says he noticed the water coming in around 3:15 a.m.

Cheektowaga officials say at least a dozen homes are impacted.

However, neighbors say this isn't the first time this has happened. It also happened in August and many of the homeowners had just finished putting the final touches on renovations after sewage water got in the last time.

It cost Zdrojewski about $30,000. Now neighbors just want the problem fixed so this doesn't keep happening.

"I had about a foot and a half of water until I was able to get some pump. My sump pump was running from about 3:15 in the morning until about 11:15," Zdrojewski said.

Added Lynn Fick, whose basement was also flooded: "Do something. Clean this up. Take care of our drains. Take care of what I lost. I don't want to continue to have to do this and spend a ton of money to have it cleaned, I've had to redo everything. I've had to take the walls down. I mean, who has to take the walls down in the basement?"

Cheektowaga officials say they do not know what caused the sewage to get into all those homes.