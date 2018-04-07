Hamburg, NY - The crowds have been back with the hot, sunny weather to enjoy the lake water, sand, and sun at Woodlawn Beach State Park. But that doesn't guarantee it's a paying proposition for the town of Hamburg, which agreed to step in to operate it after the state opted to close it during Albany's financial crisis in 2010.

As Hamburg Town Supervisor James Shaw put it, "It is indeed a financial burden."

He cited figures that the town lost over $100,000 last year in running the beach park. Some of the problems may have been weather-related but other issues have cropped up. And now Shaw is seeking funding assistance from the state in part of a new operating agreement which he wants to start negotiating. .

For example, this year, the town decided it had to hire six additional part-time security officers, who are actually retired police officers. They will help enforce the alcohol ban on the open beach area. Shaw said they spotted a potential issue on Memorial Day

"We looked at the tremendous number of people who were there," Shaw said. "The rather free consumption of alcohol and the pounding music and I thought to myself as did others, this could be a recipe for some explosion. So we decided to get on the ball and take some steps."

Shaw pointed out there are popular attractions at the park like the leased operations, the Tiki Bar and the Banquet center, which is operated under an agreement with Ilio D'Paolo's Restaurant.

But he feels there should still be state assistance.

"We hope to get some extra help from the state," he said.

2 On Your Side asked 'Like...the security or just operations ?'

Shaw responded, "Subsidies for security, other operational subsidies, a number of capital improvements that have to be undertaken."

Of course Hamburg also has its own much smaller town beach just for town residents. But Woodlawn Beach again has additional attractions.

