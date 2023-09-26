Niagara County inmates participate in woodworking program

The class gave inmates the opportunity to put a new skills to work, and create something to benefit the community.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Inmates at the Niagara County Jail were recently given the opportunity to be a part of the Orleans-Niagara BOCES woodworking program.

The Sheriff's Office recently shared to their Facebook page that more than a dozen garden benches had been created by inmates and will be donated to the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County.

The benches created will be available for people to enjoy on the Niagara County Fairgrounds.

