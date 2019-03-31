BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a day of empowerment for women. The Women's Empowerment Conference was all about motivation, uplifting, learning and inspiring.

During a panel discussion, women from various fields talked about the importance of women in leadership roles, balancing work and life, mentors and being successful. Channel 2's Claudine Ewing served as moderator of the panel.

Sidrah Ramadan

Panelists included Hon. Betty Calvo-Torres, Dr. Lavonne Ansari, Donna Wilson Habeeb, Dr. Keli-Koran Luchey, Legislator April Baskin, and Robin Barker, performing artist.

Workshops were also held on managing anxiety and stress, home ownership, healthy eating and fitness.

