Western New Yorkers celebrate girl scouts founder and raise awareness for breast cancer

The walk was held at the Nelson Goehle Marina in memory of girl scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low who died from breast cancer in 1927. People walked along the canal in her honor.

The event also doubled as an opportunity for families to learn about the mission of the Girl Scouts of WNY.

"Juliette Gordon Low when she founded girl scouts, it was at a time when girls didn't have many opportunities, women didn't even earn the right to vote and she wanted to make sure every girl had the chance to learn new skills, make new friends, challenge themselves and she did that at a time in 1912 and by learning about the founder girls can really challenge themselves about what can I do today in my life to be one of the helpers to give back to my community."

If anyone was interested in joining the Girl Scouts of WNY, a registration table was at the event to sign people up. The unit is welcoming all girls in Kindergarten through 12th Grade.