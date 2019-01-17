BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday, January 20, women and men will be getting together for Women's Marches around the country, including here in Western New York.

Organizers gave an update on the planned march due to the extreme cold and winter weather that is expected for this upcoming weekend.

"We are holding out hope. We are gonna leave things up in the air a bit and just say we promise to make a decision by noon on Saturday," said Director of the WNY Peace Center, Victoria Ross. "...if we have to cancel it. But, there are some people who are bound and determined to do it, so we need to wait and see."

The march and rally start 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Niagara Square.