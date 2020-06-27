Woman's body was pulled from Niagara River in Youngstown

With help from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Unit brought the woman's body to shore Saturday afternoon.

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — A woman's body was pulled from the Niagara River on Saturday afternoon, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a call at 1:27 p.m. about a possible body along the coastline of a home in the 3700 block of Lower River Road in Youngstown.

With help from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Unit brought the woman's body to shore at the Coast Guard Station Niagara in Youngstown.