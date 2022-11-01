Woman's body found in South Buffalo backyard

Police have not confirmed the identity of the woman found.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says officers were using a drone when they found a woman's body in the backyard of a South Buffalo home.

Police had been using that drone to search for 74-year-old Ana Rodriguez when they discovered that body.

At this time, there's no word if it is Rodriguez's body or what the cause of death may be.

The body was found on the same street where Rodriguez lived.

She was reported missing Monday afternoon.

It caused a lot of concern because she has dementia and Buffalo is experiencing some freezing temperatures.

She was last seen on Lilac St. and near a Family Dollar on South Park Avenue, according to BPD officials.

Buffalo Police had about 50 officers out last night searching for Rodriguez.

They were unable to use a helicopter last night due to bad weather and finally could use it this morning. A drone later found a woman's body in the backyard of that South Buffalo home.

"It is an occupied residence. It's my understanding that no one was home and I don't believe anyone was home last night either but our detectives are still investigating. The investigation will continue," Gramaglia said. "We are going to look for any video and if anyone has any video, we can find her patterns, where she was walking, what time she may have entered that yard if we can see that, any and all video we would request notification."

Call or text the BPD confidential tip line at 847-2255.

2 On Your Side has been told the home where the body was found did not belong to Rodriguez.

BPD used their dive team.

They also had help from the Erie County Sheriff's Department, Amherst police, and the Niagara County Sheriff's Department.