Woman with outstanding warrants arrested after allegedly leaving dollar store without paying

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — On Saturday, State Police arrested a 27-year-old Chautauqua County woman who had outstanding warrants in Jamestown, after she allegedly left a store without paying.

According to New York State Police, an investigation revealed that a woman, who was later identified as Angelea Luszcak, of Kennedy, had left the Dollar General without paying for a can of spray paint.

Luszcak was found in a nearby trailer park, where troopers arrested her. State police in Jamestown processed and released her with an appearance ticket for town of Ellery Court.