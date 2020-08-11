Woman with outstanding warrants arrested after allegedly leaving dollar store without paying

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — On Saturday, State Police arrested a 27-year-old Chautauqua County woman who had outstanding warrants in Jamestown, after she allegedly left a store without paying.
Troopers responded to a complaint from the Bemus Point Dollar General that someone had shoplifted.
According to New York State Police, an investigation revealed that a woman, who was later identified as Angelea Luszcak, of Kennedy, had left the Dollar General without paying for a can of spray paint.
Luszcak was found in a nearby trailer park, where troopers arrested her. State police in Jamestown processed and released her with an appearance ticket for town of Ellery Court.
She was then turned over to Jamestown Police for outstanding bench warrants.