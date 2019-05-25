CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 35-year-old woman from Eden faces a number of charges for allegedly driving drunk with kids in the vehicle.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies pulled over Sarah Burdick near Routes 5 and 20 in the Town of Hanover Friday night.

They say she showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests.

She was charged with felony driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law because of the children with her and charged with aggravated DWI because she had a blood alcohol content above .18%, according to deputies.

Burdick was also charged with criminal harassment and tampering.