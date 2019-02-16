WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A 71-year-old woman was hurt when another vehicle failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Harlem and Mineral Springs roads, West Seneca Police said Saturday afternoon.

Police say the injured woman altered course to avoid another vehicle and hit the side of a house. The house which didn't have any structural damage, according to police. The driver was taken to Mercy Hospital of Buffalo for further evaluation.

The driver of the other vehicle was ticketed for a failure to yield the right of way.

Police have not released the names of the drivers involved.