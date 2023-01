Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been shot inside the lounge.

Detectives said the woman was taken to ECMC where she was taken right into surgery.