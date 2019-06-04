TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The woman set on fire outside a Tim Hortons back in December of last year in Tonawanda is now out of the hospital, officials from ECMC tell 2 On Your Side.

On a Facebook page set up for Jessica Cameron, her mother posted that she is now at home where she will receive wound care and she will be doing outpatient occupational therapy and she is working on reuniting with her family.

In December, 28-year-old Jonathan White allegedly doused Cameron with accelerant and set her on fire in an apparent domestic violence dispute.

White is now awaiting trial for attempted murder and assault charges.

