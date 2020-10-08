Woman sentenced to 3 months in jail, 3 years probation for Wyoming County hit and run

Lauren M. Hall, 27, pleaded guilty back in February and has been sentenced to three months in the Wyoming County Jail and three years of probation.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — A Wyoming County woman was sentenced to jail time and probation on Monday for a hit and run incident that happened last summer.

Lauren M. Hall, 27, not the 2 On Your Side employee with the same name, drove onto the shoulder of Dutch Hollow Road in the Town of Sheldon on August 15, 2019 and hit two girls, ages 12 and 14, who were walking their dog. One of the girls was seriously injured, while the other sustained minor injuries. The dog was killed.

According to the Wyoming County Court, Hall left the scene without reporting the incident and did not give assistance to the two girls. She surrendered herself to police the next day.