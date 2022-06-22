Woman sentenced for using ex-boyfriend's identity to get unemployment benefits

Kelly Muffoletto fraudulently received $14,764.88 in unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic.

DERBY, N.Y. — A Derby woman was sentenced Wednesday for using her ex-boyfriend's identity.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 31-year-old Kelly M. Muffoletto was sentenced to five years of probation.

According to the news release, between June 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, Muffoletto used her ex-boyfriend’s identification to submit applications to the New York State Department of Labor. Muffoletto fraudulently received $14,764.88 in unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic.

The DA's office said she used the money to purchase hotel rooms, take-out food, and a Disney+ subscription.

Muffoletto pleaded guilty to one count of Identity Theft in the Second Degree (Class “E” felony) on February 23. As part of the plea, she signed a Confession of Judgment to pay full restitution to the New York State Department of Labor.

To date, the DA's office said she has not paid back any of the money.