Local woman searching for owner of lost engagement ring

A Western New York woman found an engagement ring in a bank parking lot in Amherst on Wednesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Western New York woman is trying to track down the owner of an engagement ring that she found in a parking lot this week.

The ring was just sitting on the pavement. Nothing else was around it, and it's been more than 48 hours, and the owner still hasn't come forward.

2 On Your Side on Friday talked with the woman who found it.

"I thought for sure from a distance that that's got to be a kids' play ring or something. It was just so obvious, I just thought there's no way. That can't be somebody's engagement ring. That's ridiculous. And I picked it up, and so it was," Julie Halm said.

An engagement ring just on the ground in a bank parking lot in Amherst.

We aren't revealing the exact location so its owner can reveal that to Julie Halm so she knows they aren't lying.

"I walked back into the bank, I asked them, 'Hey, somebody will surely be back for this momentarily,' and they said, you know, they couldn't take possession of it for whatever reason, so I left them with my contact information thinking that, I hung out for like fifteen minutes thinking like somebody's going to come running back in here going, 'Oh my God, I lost my ring,' and they didn't," Halm said.

That was Wednesday afternoon. Halm also called Amherst Police. They said they hadn't heard from anyone, so Halm left her contact info again.

She then posted about her find all over social media, careful not to show the actual ring.

"And it's been shared widely, and again so far, nobody has come forward for it," says Halm.

And while we got to see the ring in-person, we are just going to show it to you out of focus. That way the person who lost it has to describe it. On one of the posts, Halm had to show a picture.

"So I just went on Google and grabbed like the first stock image, like this in an engagement posted that on there because for the garage sale site, you need a photo," says Halm.

So we asked Halm to describe the ring without revealing too much.

"It has the name of the maker on the inside, so if somebody's lost theirs, obviously they'll know, so that's convenient. It's a very nice engagement ring. It seems very, it's a unique ring, so I think somebody probably chose it very specifically. It's probably very important to somebody. It seems very well chosen for somebody's taste. It's a gorgeous ring," she says.