BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman is accused of making terroristic threats against Sunday's Pride Parade, according to The Buffalo News.

Rosalyn Colligan, 40, is accused of posting multiple threats on Facebook against the festival, The News reported Sunday.

Colligan was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony.

A Buffalo Police spokesman could not be reached for comment on the incident.

