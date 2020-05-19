BERGEN, N.Y. — State Police said a young woman was out for a late morning run and was hit and killed by a car Monday.

Troopers say it happened just before noon on S. Lake St. in the Genesee County Town of Bergen.

They say a car driven by 28-year-old David Yulfo was east on Rt. 262 and crossed over into the westbound lane and onto the shoulder striking the victim.

Kara Hall, 25, of Bergen died at the scene.

After Hall was hit, troopers say Yulfo's vehicle continued on, hitting a fire hydrant, then finally coming to a rest after hitting a tree. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of minor injuries.

State Police say this is still an active investigation and have not filed any charges at this time.

