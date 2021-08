The accident happened on Van Buren Road in the Town of Pomfret on Tuesday.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman has died from her injuries as a result of a car crash on Tuesday in the Town of Pomfret.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened on Van Buren Road near the intersection of Farel Road in the Town of Pomfret.