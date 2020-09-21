Woman in critical condition following Niagara Falls hit and run

Incident happened late Sunday night at the intersection of Walnut Ave. and 20th St.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 36-year-old woman is in critical condition following a hit and run crash late Sunday night in Niagara Falls.

The victim was crossing Walnut Avenue and 20th Street when she was struck. The westbound vehicle that hit her took off from the scene and was last seen heading north on 19th St.

The unidentified woman was rushed to ECMC where she's be treated for multiple injuries.

Police say the vehicle in question should have damage to its front end and hood, as well as a broken windshield.