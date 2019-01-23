BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman from Amherst is facing a felony manslaughter charge, accused of killing her boyfriend.

Investigators say 31-year-old Monica Carpenter stabbed 30-year-old Pedro Pizarro in the back Monday morning on Callodine Avenue.

District attorney John Flynn said the victim had a history of domestic violence against the defandant, so he will investigate if it was done in self-defense.

"Mainly due to the stab wound being in the back, that there is enough to charge the defendant in this case," he said. "But before I indict this, I will be thoroughly investigating this case to determine if in fact there is any kind of justification."

Carpenter could spend up to 25 years in prison if convicted.