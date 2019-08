ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman from Canaseraga is charged with grand larceny for allegedly forging checks to herself and others.

According to New York State Police, Robin D. Pifer, 58, forged checks from a business in the Town of Grove from 2015 to 2017. Troopers arrested her on July 31st.

The total theft was $82,263.83.

Pifer was arraigned in Friendship Town Court. She was returned to the Livingston County Jail where she is serving time for unrelated charges.