Woman files lawsuit against City of Buffalo for crash involving fire truck

Crash occurred in April on Buffalo's east side, when fire SUV was responding to a call.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman who was injured during a crash involving a City of Buffalo fire vehicle has filed a lawsuit seeking damages.

In her complaint, Kelly Pearsall names the city, its fire department, and the firefighter who was operating the vehicle as defendants.

The crash happened on William Street near Bailey Avenue on April 20 of last year.

Pearsall claims the crash, due to which she suffered “serious” injuries, was to no fault of her own and further claims it was due to the “negligence, careless, and/or reckless manner” in which the firefighter was operating the fire department SUV.