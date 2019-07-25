SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — A woman who filed a court action against a Silver Creek man, in an attempt to get him to take down a display of swastikas and other symbols that she found offensive, has dropped her lawsuit about five months after filing it.

Catherine Kaicher, who lives in nearby Forestville, brought an action against Todd Schilling, claiming that having to drive by and see his display of signs placed along a fence at his home on Hanover Road caused her emotional distress.

“I feel like that would be a normal reaction to seeing this,” Kaicher said during an interview with 2 On Your Side at her home on Thursday.

However, after filing the suit in March, she has now decided not to pursue the litigation any further.

“I discovered that in using emotional distress as our cause of action that the defense would have the right to go into my medical files,” she said. “I wasn't willing to let that happen. It was too big of a sacrifice for the odds of winning the trial because of the strength of the First Amendment."

The signs were the product of an un-neighborly dispute, which erupted in 2018 between Schilling and his neighbor Jeff Martin. Both say the dispute began after some of Martin's chickens got onto Schilling's property, and Schilling claimed his dogs got oral cancer as a result.



It escalated from there, with each side accusing the other of various forms of harassment, including but not limited to Schilling hanging a display of signs, some with foul language and others that are associated with Nazism on his fence, facing Martin’s yard.

After Schilling hung the display, town officials having no ordinance in place against the signs, could not force Schilling to take them down. Nor could local law enforcement, which determined the signs were a protected form of free speech.

However, Kaicher decided to take the case to court anyway, in part hoping that if Schilling had to go to the time and expense of defending himself, he might then opt to just take the signs down instead.

During an interview in March, Schiller told 2 on Your Side “I can’t just cave in. This is a matter of free speech.”

Schilling (who was unavailable for comment on Thursday) said at the time when the lawsuit was filed that he had thought about taking the symbols down, was unlikely to do so, especially when he claimed the Martins continue to engage in a pattern of harassment toward him.

According to Schilling, these include having parked a broken down old dump truck next to his property and attacking him on social media, where it’s been inferred that he is everything from a Nazi sympathizer to a child pornographer, both of which he denies.

“My flags are not appropriate, I’ll admit that,” Schilling said. “But when someone tells me I have to tear them down, then we’re in a dictatorship.”

Having decided to no longer pursue her court action, Kaicher hopes to petition the town board to take up a resolution, where they might at least publicly condemn the display.