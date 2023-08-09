Woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in a Dunkirk parking lot

The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. in a Tops Friendly Markets parking lot, state police said.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday afternoon in Dunkirk.

The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. in a Tops Friendly Markets parking lot, according to New York State Police. A vehicle struck a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Further details will be released as the investigation continues," state police said in a statement.

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are helping with the ongoing investigation.