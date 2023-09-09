x
Woman dies after overnight motorcycle accident in West Seneca

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Route 400, between union Road and the 190.
Credit: WGRZ
West Seneca Police Department

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A woman died overnight following a motorcycle accident in West Seneca.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Route 400, between union Road and the 190. That's where West Seneca Police found a 38-year-old woman, who eventually died from her injuries.

The woman's name is not being released until her family has been notified.

Route 400 was closed for several hours as the West Seneca Police Accident Investigation Unit examined the scene. The investigation is ongoing. 

