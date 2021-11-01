Investigation underway after woman dies in Town of Evans fire

ANGOLA, N.Y. — An investigation is underway in the Town of Evans following a deadly house fire Sunday evening.
Around 7:15 p.m, police and fire crews were called out to the scene of a townhouse fire on Peppertree Drive. That's right near the Lakeshore School buildings off of Erie Road.
When firefighters arrived they found a woman dead inside the home. Several other departments, including the Erie County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Unit responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The name of the woman has not yet been released.