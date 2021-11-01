Investigation underway after woman dies in Town of Evans fire

Crews were called out to the townhouse on Peppertree Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday.

ANGOLA, N.Y. — An investigation is underway in the Town of Evans following a deadly house fire Sunday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m, police and fire crews were called out to the scene of a townhouse fire on Peppertree Drive. That's right near the Lakeshore School buildings off of Erie Road.

When firefighters arrived they found a woman dead inside the home. Several other departments, including the Erie County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Unit responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.