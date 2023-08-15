1 dead following deadly Pike crash

Gretchen Pittman crashed into another vehicle and both drivers left the road.

PIKE, N.Y. — A 75-year-old Warsaw woman died on Sunday after she ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Routes 19 and 39 in the Town of Pike, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Gretchen Pittman crashed into another vehicle and both drivers left the road. Pittman died at ECMC after being flown there for treatment.

The other driver, 29-year-old Ryan Haudricourt, was flown by helicopter to ECMC where he remains in critical condition in the trauma ICU.

His two passengers are now in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and at Oishei Children's Hospital. They were also flown to the hospital.