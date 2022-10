The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Sally Wissman.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said a woman has died after a house fire early Wednesday morning in the Town of Gerry.

The sheriff's office said several different fire crews were called out to a home on Route 60 around 3 a.m.

The sheriff's office identified the woman as Sally Wissman.