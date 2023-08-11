Woman dies in 2-car collision in Town of Pembroke

The crash happened shortly past 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — A woman died in a two-car collision that happened Thursday afternoon in the Town of Pembroke.

Nikki Stonebraker, 34, of Batavia was driving east on Route 5 in a 2007 Ford Freestyle when he her vehicle crossed the yellow line shortly past 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Her vehicle collided with a 2013 Dodge Caravan that was traveling west.

Stonebraker was declared dead at the scene by the Genesee County coroner.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Caravan sustained serious injuries and were taken to Erie County Medical Center for further medical attention.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the cause of the crash.

New York State Police, Genesee County Emergency Management, Mercy EMS, and fire departments from Pembroke, East Pembroke, and Indian Falls assisted at the scene.