TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police say a woman is dead and her two children injured after a shooting overnight on Ebling Avenue.

Police say one of the children called them around 2:00 a.m. to report the shooting. The only information Acting Police Chief James Stauffiger would say about the surviving victims is that both are under the age of 16 and currently in stable condition.

Acting Chief Stauffiger stressed that they believe this incident was not random and the public should not fear for its safety.

When they arrived, officers found the victim deceased inside the home and the children suffering from gunshot wounds.

They're asking anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it might be to contact them at 876-5300.