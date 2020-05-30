Woman dead after stabbing at downtown bus station

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One woman is dead, another injured, following a stabbing Friday night inside the bus station downtown on Ellicott St.
NFTA spokesperson Helen Tederous tells 2 On Your Side a fight broke out between two women shortly before 9 PM and it escalated into violence. One of the women was stabbed and died a short time later at ECMC. The other woman was injured and is being treated at ECMC. Her condition is not known at this time.
NFTA Police are interviewing witnesses and say more information will be provided when it becomes available.
The identities of the women were not released.