Woman dead after boating accident at Lake Ontario

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a woman has died after a boating accident on Saturday.

According to the release, the sheriff's office was called out to an accident involving a boat just after 6 p.m. at Lake Ontario near East Lake Road in the Town of Wilson.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman that had been injured. She was rushed to Eastern Niagara Lockport Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

She has been identified as 32-year-old Ria E. Vannoort of Canfield, Ontario, Canada.

According to the release, deputies at the scene learned that Vannoort, who was attending a party at a home and was operating a personal watercraft just offshore.

Witnesses at the party said they noticed that Vannoort had become dismounted from the watercraft and was floating in the lake. Vannoort has then put on another vessel and brought back to shore by folks at the party.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau and Marine Unit is currently investigating what exactly happened.