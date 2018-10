BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police say a woman has died after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say the accident happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening at the corner of Genesee Street and Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo.

Two vehicles collided, with one of the vehicles then striking a female pedestrian. Police say the 40-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

The Buffalo police accident investigation unit was called to the scene. No charges have been filed at this time.

