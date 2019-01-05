JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police have now charged a 52-year-old woman with hitting a pedestrian last month and then taking off from the scene.

The accident happened on April 16 in front of UPMC Chautauqua on Foote Avenue. The pedestrian suffered serious leg injuries.

Tammy Sawyer, 52, turned herself into police. She's charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a felony, failing to yield to a pedestrian and speed not reasonable and prudent.

Sawyer's vehicle was found and impounded Tuesday after a citizen tip.

She's currently being held in the city jail while she awaits arraignment on the charges.