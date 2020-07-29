Woman charged after dog found in hot vehicle

Genesee County Sheriff's deputies were called to a store parking lot on Veterans Memorial Drive Monday afternoon.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Bethany woman has been charged after a dog was found in her car in a store parking lot Monday afternoon.

The Genesee County Animal Control responded to Veterans Memorial Drive shortly after 1 PM and found the canine was in distress and the temperature inside the car was harmful to the animal. The outdoor temperature at the time was 84 degrees.

The dog was removed from the vehicle and taken to the county animal shelter.