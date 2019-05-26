JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County woman is charged with felony driving while intoxicated for alleged drunk driving with kids in the vehicle.

Troopers arrested Rachel Fuller, 38, of Conewango Valley, on Saturday.

She was initially pulled over on Route 62 for talking on her cell phone while driving, according to State Police.

They say she failed several field sobriety tests. She was taken to SP Jamestown. While there, she performed a breath test and registered a .16 blood alcohol content, according to troopers.

She was given tickets then released. The five and six-year-old children who were with her were turned over to someone else.

Fuller is due in Kiantone court next month.